POCATELLO — Local police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a mobile home park on Teakwood Street Thursday morning.
Pocatello police say an unidentified gunman fired five to 10 rounds of ammunition at the Teakwood Street mobile home, which is located on Pocatello's west side, one of which entered the home through a front window.
There was one occupant inside the home at the time of the shooting, who was not injured during the incident, police said.
Pocatello police have recovered several spent shell casings from the scene and it appears the gunman opened fire on the home while on foot, police said.
The gunman is believed to have fled from the area on foot, said police, adding that police are still at the mobile home and have secured the area.
There is no additional threat to public safety, police said.
Police said they do not have any suspects in the case, but the incident remains under investigation.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them immediately at 208-234-6100.