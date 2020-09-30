POCATELLO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting incident near City Hall that involved a house being struck by several gunshots and a mysterious blood trail in the surrounding neighborhood.
Pocatello police say they received a report of gunshots in the area of North Ninth Avenue and East Custer Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
When officers responded, they located bullet shell casings in the road and found a residence on the 1000 block of North Ninth that had been struck by multiple rounds.
People were in the residence at the time of the shooting, police said, but no one inside was struck by the gunfire.
“We don’t know if the home was specifically targeted. That’s part of the investigation,” Pocatello police Lt. John Walker said.
Police say they also found a blood trail that went back and forth through the streets and alleys in the area of North Ninth Avenue and East Custer Street and North 10th Avenue and East Sherman Street, but they’re still trying to determine who the blood belongs to and how the person was injured.
“We’re not sure if it’s self-inflicted or if there is a victim we need to talk to,” Walker said.
Police are asking anyone with information that may prove helpful to the investigation to contact them at 208-234-6100.
Walker says it’s not good for anyone if shootings are occurring in the community, and he urges those who may have information about Sunday morning’s incident to do the responsible thing and come forward.
“We need the community’s involvement to solve these things that are going on. Lots of people see and hear things, and there’s a lot of Ring Doorbell technology. Maybe you saw a buddy who was hurt and bleeding,” Walker said. “Those are the kinds of things we’re looking for.”