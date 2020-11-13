POCATELLO — Multiple rounds were fired in a Pocatello neighborhood on Thursday night.
No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred on the 300 block of West Lovejoy around 11:15 p.m.
Pocatello police said multiple rounds were fired and an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a house was struck several times. Officers were able to collect some shell casings at the scene.
Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information that may prove helpful to the case to contact them at 208-234-6100.