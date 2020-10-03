POCATELLO — Police are investigating gunshots fired along multiple streets on the city's north side.
The 12:15 a.m. Saturday incident resulted in police temporarily shutting down Hiline Road.
Reports indicate that several .40-caliber bullet casings were found by responding Pocatello police officers along Hiline and other nearby streets.
We have received no reports that anyone was struck by the gunfire or that any of the gunshots caused any damage to the homes, businesses and vehicles in the area.
It's believed that the gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle but police have not yet released a description of the car.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.