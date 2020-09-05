POCATELLO — Police are investigating gunfire that occurred near Idaho State University.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday a resident contacted police after hearing the gunfire in the area of South Fourth and South Fifth avenues across from the ISU campus.
Responding Pocatello police found several .45 caliber shell casings.
The South Fifth-South Fourth area where the gunfire occurred has several businesses and homes.
Police said they couldn't find anyone wounded by the gunfire or any damage to buildings or cars caused by the bullets but the incident remains under investigation. Police said they're still in the process of looking for witnesses and trying to identify suspects.
If you have any information about the gunfire Pocatello police are asking that you contact them at 208-234-6100.