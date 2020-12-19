POCATELLO — Police are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a dead, skinned canine in a City Creek Trail porta potty.
The dead animal was found by a local resident in the porta potty at the City Creek trailhead around 10 a.m. Saturday. The resident reported the incident to Pocatello police, who responded to the trailhead along with Pocatello animal control personnel.
Police confirmed that the dead animal appears to be a canine and was skinned. The carcass was removed from the porta potty by animal control personnel.
Authorities are currently trying to determine if the animal was a dog or possibly a coyote.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.