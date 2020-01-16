Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei had a busy day of welcoming new members and celebrating with his veteran officers on Jan. 7.
In a nearly full City Council chambers, Schei presided over a ceremony that saw three new Pocatello Police Department officers sworn in, several advancements and promotions recognized and two distinguished service awards given out that afternoon.
Joining the Pocatello Police Department were Porter Johnson, Marisa Saldana and Courtney Munson.
“For I think the first time ever, the new female officers outnumber the male officers,” Schei said prior to introducing the new recruits.
Johnson is a 2016 graduate of Pocatello High School and son of Pocatello Chief Deputy Attorney Ian Johnson.
Saldana, a former softball standout at Highland High School, studied criminal justice at Idaho State and holds a degree in criminal justice from Big Bend Community College.
Munson, also a native Pocatellan, moved to Las Vegas while in high school. After working in the Las Vegas area as an EMT, Munson returned to the Gate City to embark on a new career path and joined the Pocatello Police Department.
The two recipients of the distinguished service awards were officer Tyler Anderson and dispatcher Diana Rich, who were recognized for their actions stemming from an August 2019 incident in which a 65-year-old man had a massive heart attack.
Rich first took the call from the man’s wife, who found her husband not breathing and with no pulse. After initially walking the woman through CPR instructions, Rich recognized that it may take the nearest ambulance several minutes to arrive. Thinking quickly, Rich saw that Anderson was only a few blocks from the caller’s home, and recognized that Anderson’s vehicle had recently been equipped with an automated external defibrillator.
After Rich dispatched him to the residence, Anderson was able to use the AED, which had been allocated to his patrol vehicle two days prior to this incident, to restart the man’s heart. Paramedics arrived a few minutes later and took over CPR and defibrillation administration.
During the ceremony, Schei acknowledged that although the heart attack victim unfortunately eventually succumbed to his condition, Rich and Anderson’s quick thinking and prompt actions in a stressful situation with no time to lose gave the victim’s family more time with him.
Schei also announced advancements for more than a dozen Pocatello police officers. These advancements require a combination of college credits and/or POST training and job experience.