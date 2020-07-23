A former student at Idaho State University is facing up to life in prison for molesting an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including at the university's campus, Pocatello police said.
Andrew Jemmett, 20, of Las Vegas, has been charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and producing child porn by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Pocatello police said.
Pocatello police said Jemmett molested an 8-year-old boy multiple times in Pocatello including multiple incidents at a public restroom on ISU's Pocatello campus.
Jemmett shot video of at least one of the incidents in which he molested the boy at the ISU public restroom.
Pocatello police said the incidents occurred in 2017 while Jemmett was a student at ISU.
Jemmett was arrested and jailed by police in Las Vegas earlier this year when they became aware of the video he shot of himself molesting the boy at ISU, Pocatello police said.
The Department of Homeland Security became involved in the incident and federally charged Jemmett for allegedly producing the child porn video.
Las Vegas police contacted Pocatello police earlier this year to inform them about the video of Jemmett molesting the boy and this caused Pocatello police to launch their own investigation.
That investigation concluded with Jemmett being charged with lewd conduct by Pocatello police and extradited to East Idaho earlier this month.
He's currently being held at an East Idaho jail awaiting the adjudication of the lewd conduct case against him.
Homeland Security's child porn case will be adjudicated separately against him, Pocatello police said.
Authorities said that Jemmett and the 8-year-old boy knew each other prior to the incidents.
Pocatello police said that in the course of their investigation they also determined that Jemmett might have molested another child in Pocatello but no charges have been filed regarding those allegations.
ISU has released the following statement about Jemmett: "Andrew Jemmett was enrolled as a student at Idaho State University from Fall 2017 to Spring 2019. The University fully cooperated with law enforcement and provided assistance with their investigation involving these serious allegations of sexual assault. We are referring all other media inquiries to the Pocatello Police Department. The University has no further comment regarding this legal matter."