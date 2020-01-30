POCATELLO — Authorities say a firearm was involved in the death of a woman found at her residence near Old Town Pocatello last week.
Pocatello police have called the woman’s death suspicious, but have not yet said whether they believe it to be a suicide or a homicide. They said Wednesday that they are waiting on a report from the coroner regarding the cause of death.
Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom said Wednesday night that the investigation was still ongoing.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found at her home in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue on Jan. 21.
Police have not provided many details about the woman’s death, but have said they believe it be an isolated case with no ongoing threat to the public.