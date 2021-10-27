Members of the Pocatello fire and police unions have endorsed Mayor Brian Blad as well as City Council candidates Linda Leeuwrik, Rick Cheatum and Josh Mansfield ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
POCATELLO — Leaders with the city’s police and fire unions say they have endorsed several candidates for mayor and City Council ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
Union officials with both the International Association of Firefighters Local 187 and the Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 have endorsed Mayor Brian Blad as well as City Council candidates Linda Leeuwrik, Rick Cheatum and Josh Mansfield.
“Over the course of the last two years especially, Cheatum and Leeuwrik have been two of the most staunch advocates and allies and we support those who support us,” said Andy Moldenhauer, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 187. “There has been so much infighting within the City Council and Mayor Blad, Cheatum and Leeuwrik have generally been on the side of the employees. And we feel like Mansfield shows a ton of promise.”
Sgt. Val Wadsworth, president of Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, echoed a similar sentiment when explaining the same endorsements.
Story continues below video
“We spoke to all the candidates and held a union vote and the majority chose to support Mansfield, Cheatum, Leeuwrik and Blad,” Wadsworth said. “Members of the union felt that these candidates were the best for our department, city and the community that we live in.”
Blad is being challenged in the mayoral race by David Worley, Christine Stevens and Idaho S. Law.
Mansfield, John C. Ruth and Kathleen Lewis are vying to win the seat left open after current City Council member Heidi Adamson chose not to seek reelection.
Leeuwrik, an incumbent City Council member, is facing challenges from Lydia Noble and William "Bill" Miller. Cheatum, also an incumbent, is facing a challenge from James Bucci.