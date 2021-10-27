Members of the Pocatello fire and police unions have endorsed incumbent mayoral candidate Brian Blad as well as City Council candidates Linda Leeurwrik, Rick Cheatum and Josh Mansfield ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
POCATELLO — Leaders with the city’s police and fire unions say they have endorsed several candidates for mayor and City Council ahead of the upcoming election on Nov. 2.
Union officials with both the International Association of Firefighters Local 187 and the Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 have endorsed incumbent mayoral candidate Brian Blad as well as City Council candidates Linda Leeurwrik, Rick Cheatum and Josh Mansfield.
“Over the course of the last two years especially, Cheatum and Leeurwrik have been two of the most staunch advocates and allies and we support those who support us,” said Andy Moldenhauer, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 187. “There has been so much infighting within the City Council and Mayor Blad, Cheatum and Leeurwrik have generally been on the side of the employees. And we feel like Mansfield shows a ton of promise.”
Sgt. Val Wadsworth, president of Portneuf Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, echoed a similar sentiment when explaining the same endorsements.
“We spoke to all the candidates and held a union vote and the majority chose to support Mansfield, Cheatum, Leeurwrik and Blad,” Wadsworth said. “Members of the union felt that these candidates were the best for our department, city and the community that we live in. They have their own best interests at mind and not their own personal interests.”
Blad will face challengers from David T. Worley, Christine "Chris" Stevens, and Idaho S. Law during the upcoming election.
Mansfield, John C. Ruth and Kathleen Lewis are vying to win the seat left open after current City Council member Heidi Adamson chose not to seek reelection.
Leeuwrik, the incumbent City Council member, is facing challenges from Lydia Noble and William "Bill" Miller. Cheatum, also the incumbent, is facing a challenge from James Bucci.