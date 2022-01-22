The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic.
Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020.
A majority of those calls were for medical emergencies, O'Hearn said. While he wasn't able to break that down further to disclose the exact type of emergency, he said his department responded to a range of medical issues.
"We suspect most of that is from people who maybe had chronic conditions that were exacerbated because they either didn't seek care (during the pandemic) or they weren't able to seek care because of the cancellation of elective procedures and other things," O'Hearn said. "We certainly were expecting with the pandemic that there would be more calls. Across the board, I think you're seeing kind of a lower usage of health care during the early onset of the pandemic in 2020, and then in 2021, things kind of returned back."
The Pocatello Police Department saw a similar increase in calls from just over 34,000 in the 2020 fiscal year to about 34,870 during the 2021 fiscal year.
Pocatello Police Deputy Chief James McCoy attributed the rise in calls to mental health and the "deterioration of our ability to interact" during the pandemic. McCoy said the most common calls for service are welfare checks — people asking the police to check on the well-being of someone else.
McCoy also said major crimes increased significantly in 2021 in Pocatello, from 3,252 in 2020 to 4,266 in 2021, which contributed to the increased call volume.
For local emergency responders, the increase in calls means busier days, employee fatigue, and potentially having to pull agency resources away from training exercises and other duties that the departments need to fulfill.
O'Hearn said with last year's record call volume in the rear-view mirror, the fire department is already seeing similar trends this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2021. He said PFD recorded its busiest month on record in December 2021.
"We've just completed the first quarter in our 2022 fiscal year, which began in October, and since October, we've had two of our busiest months ever," he said.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad commented on the record call volume for emergency services in the city during his recent State of the City address.
"I might just say we're not looking to break records on calls," Blad said during his speech. "We want to drop those numbers of calls, so all you can do to help us with that, that'd be great."
As for whether the record call volume and continuing increase will have an impact on citizens being able to access emergency services, O'Hearn said he doesn't believe it will get to that point.
"I wouldn't anticipate having to ration at this point," he said. "I think in the coming months and over this year, we're going to look at our call volumes and kind of anticipate those needs. A lot of it depends on whether they come during our busy times or whether they're evenly distributed throughout the day or throughout the week."
O'Hearn added, "So we'll continue to kind of measure that and look at our system and how it impacts us. But I think we have a really resilient system, and we'll just have to look at how the call volume impacts that capacity and make some responsible decisions about our system."