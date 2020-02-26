POCATELLO — Police say they fatally shot a 23-year-old local man outside a south Pocatello residence late Tuesday night.
The incident began to unfold around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night when Pocatello police responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of East Dunn Street involving a Pocatello man armed with a knife, police said.
The disturbance involved the knife-wielding man and a woman and was reported to police by a family member, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal during a press conference at City Hall around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not released the man's name, any information about the relationship between the man and the woman or what prompted the disturbance.
The armed man fled from the scene in a vehicle and police confronted him outside of a residence near the area of South Second Avenue and Stansbury Street, police said.
Police did not provide information about the man's vehicle, but said he fled from the scene alone.
The confrontation ended with Pocatello police fatally shooting the man outside of the residence.
Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on the man and Pocatello Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to revive him but were unsuccessful, police said.
The area of South Second Avenue and Stansbury Street has been cordoned off by police and the public is encouraged to stay away until further notice.
No police officers or other individuals were injured during the shooting Tuesday night.
Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police troopers also responded to the incident.
Police said during its press conference Wednesday that the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the incident, including the use of deadly force. The Idaho State Police will lead that investigation, police said.
Police are expected to release more information about the officer-involved shooting, including the man's name, on Thursday, police said.