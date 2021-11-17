POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department's third annual "Give the Cops a Bird" turkey drive is on track to well exceed past years' monetary and turkey donations for families in need of food for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said Wednesday his department has received over $10,000 in donations and dozens of turkeys this year with two more days of the turkey drive still to go. The deadline to donate is Nov. 19.
Schei didn't have a total tally of donated turkeys so far but he said he's seen much more participation in the turkey drive this year than previous years.
The first year PPD established its donation program, the department received a few thousand dollars to give to the Idaho Foodbank, Schei said. Now, the drive is attracting donations in the thousands from single donors.
Highland High School students presented Schei a check for $3,250, which they raised within the school. Idaho Central Credit Union donated $3,000. Pocatello High School donated about $600 to the food and fundraising effort.
All of the money and donated turkeys will go to the local Idaho Foodbank for the organization to use and distribute among families in need.
Schei said he believes the need for food in the community is pretty great this year and he hopes everyone who needs food this Thanksgiving can get it. When asked why his department has held this food drive for three years, he said it's part of PPD's mission to take care of the community it serves.
"We are very involved with the community and we have big hearts. We just want to make sure that the those people that are in need in our community are taken care of," he said. "We really don't care if they know it's from us or not as long as food's on the table and the kids are getting fed. That's all we really care about, and this is us going the extra mile so that that happens."
Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Nov. 19 in the Pocatello Police Department lobby. Checks should be made payable to the Pocatello Police Union. Money can also be sent via Venmo to @Portneuf-Valley-Lodge.