POCATELLO — Police have cited the driver of a pickup truck who crashed into a building along a busy Pocatello street on Saturday night and then sped away from the scene.
The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of a silver 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup peeled out while heading southbound on South Fourth Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, police said. Police said they cited and released a Blackfoot man with leaving the scene of an accident. Police did not give the suspect's name, stating they're still conducting followup investigation.
The pickup crossed over the sidewalks at South Fourth Avenue and East Bonneville Street before hitting the Clear Insights survey research corporation building in the 300 block of South Fourth hard enough to punch a hole in its exterior wall. Clear Insights is located next to Pocatello's popular Little Caesar's pizza restaurant.
The impact inflicted significant damage to the pickup and the vehicle began leaking fluid as the driver sped away from the scene, police said.
Witnesses reported the collision and Pocatello police responded.
One of the witnesses found the pickup abandoned at North Eighth Avenue and East Lander Street and officers were able to confirm it was the vehicle that had struck the building because of the fluid trail, police said.
Clear Insights was closed when the incident occurred and it doesn't appear that anyone was injured during the collision.