Awesome, humbling and surreal were the words Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei used Wednesday to describe being able to attend the Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C., last week.
Schei was among nearly 100 other members of the Fraternal Order of Police who were present for President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination.
“It was definitely a surreal experience,” Schei said about witnessing Trump’s speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. “It was humbling to get selected from the Fraternal Order of Police, and to be there with all the other law enforcement officers from the country was awesome.”
During Trump’s acceptance speech — one steeped in pro-police rhetoric that involved the president touting himself as the “law and order” candidate and resolutely calling on Americans to respect law enforcement — Schei’s face was prominently featured when the TV camera panned across the section of the audience filled with police officers.
His decision to accompany the Fraternal Order of Police members to the Republican National Convention was not politically motivated, said Schei, adding that an opportunity to network with other police leaders in the country and to represent the city of Pocatello and the state of Idaho at the national level prompted his attendance.
“I was able to meet with other police leaders where we talked about different things that have impacted our communities and how we’ve responded,” Schei said. “While on the White House grounds we discussed how we’ve navigated civil unrest, how we’ve navigated through COVID-19 and the particular things we have done at the Pocatello Police Department to positively impact our communities through all of this.”
A major talking point Schei shared with other chiefs of police included the strong relationship Pocatello police have formed with Idaho State University, highlighted by the unity walk at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in June following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that included ISU student athletes and local law enforcement marching in unison with hundreds of Gate City area residents.
“I spoke about our relationship with local rotaries and chamber of commerce, our involvement with the youth, the summer programs that we host and about a cadet program that I’m looking at starting here shortly,” Schei said. “Just earlier today I was corresponding with an officer I met from Davenport, Iowa, about issues that are impacting our communities, the various training our departments use and ways of doing things differently.”
Additionally, Schei said many officers discussed problems recruiting new officers, adding that far fewer people are applying to become a police officer in Pocatello than in previous years. Much of the issue of recruiting new police officers stems from the way they are portrayed in the media and online, Schei said.
“There are several factors that contribute to these recruitment issues, but a lot of it comes from the way the media portrays police officers,” Schei said. “And it’s not just in the news media, officers are vilified on social media, on television and in movies. The attitude towards police is more violent now and you see that in the many shootings of police officers in certain cities. There are some places where groups of people are saying, “If you see a police officer just shoot them.”
While many might interpret Schei’s attendance at the RNC as a pledge of support for Trump, Schei said he has a great respect for the office of the president, regardless of who that person may be in any given year. And he wouldn’t turn down any invitation from a sitting head of state, he said.
When asked how this trip might impact his own or the Pocatello Police Department’s ability to remain neutral or non-partisan in the eyes of the public Schei said, “Any time you get invited to the White House you absolutely take that opportunity. If it was Barack Obama, Bill Clinton or George W. Bush that had invited me, it wouldn't have mattered. When you get an invitation from the sitting president, it’s not something you turn down.”
Moving forward, Schei said he was grateful for the chance to speak highly of the community he serves and he's excited to strengthen the relationships he formed with other police chiefs throughout the country. Being able to communicate with other leaders and uncover new ideas and policies to continue making Southeast Idaho a safe place to live is high atop his priority list, he said.
"I love talking positively about our community and letting people know about the great relationships we have here in Southeast Idaho," Schei said. "This provided us with better networking with other law enforcement leaders and better recognition for our community and state."
Schei continued, "I now have more resources to find out how to respond to situations we have never experienced before. And as we continue to converse with other leaders I am a firm believer of not inventing the wheel, and so something like this opportunity can save us tons of time and resources in the future."