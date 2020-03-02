UPDATE - Monday 2:40 p.m.
The Pocatello Police Department announced via a press release Monday afternoon that 20-year-old Mason Reid Gonzales and 22-year-old Mitchell John Gonzales have been captured.
"Through a joint effort with multiple agencies in Bannock County, Mason Gonzales and Mitchell Gonzales have been taken into custody without incident," the news release said. "The Pocatello Police Department would like to thank the public for their diligence and assistance in this matter. We would also like to extend our thanks to all law enforcement agencies that assisted in this matter."
This story will be updated later today so stick with Idahostatejournal.com.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — A man was shot in the face at a south Pocatello mobile home park early Sunday morning and police are searching for two brothers who are suspects in the incident.
Pocatello police identified the brothers as 20-year-old Mason Reid Gonzales and 22-year-old Mitchell John Gonzales. Police said the Pocatello brothers are armed and dangerous. If you spot the brothers call 911 immediately. Do not approach them under any circumstances.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a cargo van parked at the mobile home park in the 4500 block of South Fifth Avenue. Witnesses immediately reported the incident to police who responded and confiscated the van as evidence. The Gonzales brothers had fled from the scene in another vehicle by the time police arrived, authorities said.
Police said the 41-year-old man who was shot in the face is expected to survive. He's currently in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center, where he was transported via private vehicle after being shot. Police have not yet released the man's name but they said he is a resident of the mobile home park where the shooting occurred. The Gonzales brothers are from Pocatello but do not reside in that mobile home park.
Police said they have searched several locations for the brothers but have not yet located them.
Police said they're still trying to determine the relationship between the victim and the Gonzales brothers and figure out the motive for the shooting.
The Gonzales brothers are armed with a handgun and might have other weapons, police said.
In addition to being a suspect in the shooting, Mitchell Gonzales has a warrant for his arrest for domestic battery for an incident that occurred in Bannock County.
The brothers both have criminal records and are no strangers to Pocatello police.
Pocatello police are expected to release additional information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.