POCATELLO — What started as a Pocatello Police Department employee Secret Santa game years ago has since evolved into a way to raise money communitywide for families in need.
Capt. Eric Anderson has organized the Secret Santa program in his office since 2010 to promote holiday spirit among officers and staff members at the police department. Now, years later, the program is set up to help 17 families get the things they need and want for Christmas this year.
When Anderson took over the program, he encouraged police department staff to throw in money each month with the incentive for civilian staffers of being able to wear jeans and casual clothing to work, and for male officers to be able to grow a beard or goatee from October to December.
The program grew to attract donations from community members outside the department, and Anderson partnered with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 representatives to find elementary, middle and high school students whose families were in need of household items and toys for Christmas.
"It's a really great program that is near and dear to my heart," Anderson said. "Every year I just kind of kick it off and everybody turns money in to me and I find the families. We just like to help the community. All the members of the police department are very community oriented."
The Secret Santa program raised about $5,000 this year. Anderson said the program has helped hundreds of families since its inception and he tries to spend about $100 per person on gifts and other goods.
Secret Santa is one of the many community-oriented efforts the Pocatello Police Department either organizes or participates in year-round.