The Pocatello Police Department for nearly the past decade has used beards and blue jeans to bring Christmas to the homes of underprivileged families in the Gate City.
An internal fundraiser, which operates more like a beard and blue jean tax, gives Pocatello cops a chance to rock either a beard or goatee and gives their non-sworn counterparts the option of wearing blue jeans to work twice a week from October to December and all the proceeds are used to purchase gifts and necessities for families in need, according to Pocatello Police Capt. Eric Anderson.
“We first started doing our internal beard, goatee and jeans fundraiser in 2010,” Anderson said. “It’s $30 per month for officers to grow a beard, $20 per month for a goatee and $20 per month for non-uniformed officers who want to contribute by getting the chance to wear blue jeans to work twice a week.”
Aside from the three-month internal beard and blue jean fundraiser, it’s against department policy for Pocatello police officers to sport more than a goatee or mustache, and non-sworn employees are not allowed to wear blue jeans either.
And although it is acceptable for an officer to grow a goatee or mustache year round, those who want to keep their goatee from October to December must pay the fee, said Anderson, adding that because the cause is a worthy one, most officers oblige.
Anderson is not sure of the exact amount the fundraiser has garnered this year but said the average annual amount raised is between $5,000 and $6,500. This year the department provided 15 families with a proper Christmas, Anderson said.
“We have about 93 sworn officers and the total size of the department is around 130 people,” Anderson said. “I would say that 75 percent of our employees participate in this fundraiser every year, and some of them are living paycheck to paycheck so that’s really cool to see.”
Additionally, funds from the annual Turkey Bowl — a flag football game among local first responders and emergency personnel — are added to the pot of money used for purchasing gifts and other household necessities, Anderson said.
To participate in the Turkey Bowl, local first responders are asked to pay a $10 registration fee. Corporate sponsors — this year it was McDonald’s and Cole Chevrolet — each match the total raised from the player registration fees.
“The year we got $500 from each sponsor,” Anderson said. “So of the total money we raised for our Christmas program, $1,500 was from the Turkey Bowl.”
School counselors located at various Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools work with school resource officers and other police officers to coordinate which families are in need of gifts and other items for Christmas, Anderson said. From there, the Pocatello Police Department is then provided with a list for each family of items that each family member needs as well as some items that they want.
“We try to balance our purchases between what they say they absolutely need and the other items they want,” Anderson said. “But most of the time these families are asking for some of the most basic amenities, like laundry soap, toilet paper or school supplies.”
Anderson continued, “But we make larger purchases, too, like last year we bought a grandfather who was raising three of his grandkids by himself a washer and dryer, and this year we bought one kid a bed. We’re not out here buying Playstations or all the new video games the kids want.”
Furthermore, the officers usually try to include a gift card that is designated for groceries so that a family can share a Christmas meal together. Typically, each family gets a Christmas valued at around $500.
Anderson said non-sworn officers usually do most of the shopping and the police officers are tasked with wrapping.
“Seeing the reactions of these families has been just amazing,” Anderson said. “To see their faces light up when you’re giving them these items is humbling and truly just a great experience for everyone involved.”
Considering the success of the program, Anderson isn’t quite looking to grow the program, so to speak, but is satisfied with its continued success and hopes the level of enthusiasm surrounding the program is never plucked away.
“The main thing is I just don’t want to see this program ever go away,” Anderson said. “I want the officers want to keep doing this because they see how beneficial it is for our community. I don’t know if it can grow and bigger, but as long as we keep it going that is all I can ask.”