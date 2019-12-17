POCATELLO — Authorities recently arrested two Pocatello residents on drug-related charges in separate incidents.
Nicole L. Martin, 38, has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor for using drug paraphernalia or possessing it with the intent to use it, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Steven G. Blodgett, 62, has also been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Pocatello police say Martin was arrested on Dec. 10 on the 100 block of Teakwood.
That incident began when a probation officer went to check on her.
Police say Martin told the probation officer that she had been using meth and that there was some located in a box in her bedroom.
At that point, Pocatello officers responded to the scene and ended up taking Martin into custody.
The incident involving Blodgett took place in the area of Center and Johnson shortly after midnight on Dec. 11.
Police say an officer heard some rustling in a trailer near a business, and due to the fact that it was after hours, went to investigate.
The officer made contact with Blodgett and took him into custody after discovering there were warrants out for his arrest.
Police say Blodgett was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest, which led to the drug charge.