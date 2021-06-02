Pocatello police arrested two people on drug-related charges while executing a search warrant at a residence on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they took Samantha E. Perkins, 28, and Dannie L. Rose-Madrid, 55, both of Pocatello, into custody on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Perkins allegedly had methamphetamine at that time and Rose-Madrid allegedly had cocaine, a handgun and a rifle, police said.
Both were still in custody at the Bannock County Jail as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Rose-Madrid has been charged with two felonies: drug trafficking in cocaine for allegedly having 400 grams or more and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine for the drug trafficking charge, and up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the weapon charge.
Perkins has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. She faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine if convicted.
Hearings that will determine if there is enough evidence to take their cases to trial have been set for June 9.