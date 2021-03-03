Pocatello police arrested three people following two traffic stops and a crash on Sunday.
Blackfoot resident Jesse J. Bishop, 38, and Pocatello residents Jay D. Holland, 57, and Kanyon T. Cooke, 25, are all facing drug-related charges for the separate incidents, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
Police stopped Bishop for reportedly speeding and crossing a center line while driving on Yellowstone Avenue early Sunday morning.
Bishop failed a field sobriety test at that time. While police were taking him into custody and booking him, they found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine in his pocket and a small baggie with the same substance in his wallet, according to court records.
Bishop has since been charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for driving under the influence, according to court records.
Police arrested Cooke after he was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Swisher Road and Wildlife Way late Sunday afternoon.
Cooke was wanted on a warrant. In addition, police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a black box belonging to Cooke, according to court records.
Cooke was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
Police stopped Holland after he reportedly drove through a police roadblock on Wildlife Way on Sunday night.
Holland failed a field sobriety test at that time and was taken into custody. Police also found two Schedule II controlled substances in his possession: Methadone and Methylphenidate Hydrochloride, according to court records.
Holland has since been charged with three felonies: two counts for possession of a controlled substance and one count for driving under the influence after being found guilty of two or more such violations in 10 years, according to court records.