About two months into a trial with using body cameras, the Pocatello Police Department is sold on the concept and has set a goal of eventually equipping all 85 officers with the technology.
The department is testing five Watchguard-Motorola cameras, spreading them out among different patrol shifts and assigning a couple more to school resource officers.
Lt. John Walker, public information officer, said the department's goal is to ensure transparency and accountability.
"It's something Chief (Roger) Schei has been wanting to do for a long time," Walker said. "He wants to make sure we're responsive to the community."
The first five body cameras have already proven their worth. Walker said the department has referred to the videos to assist with some criminal cases, and they've also helped the department protect its officers from a few unfounded citizens' complaints.
"We know our officers do good work and if there are questions people can see the body cam footage," Walker said.
Walker said the department already has Panasonic cameras equipped in its patrol cars, which record data when an officer activates his or her lights. The department is still developing its policies guiding usage of the body cameras, but officers will typically press a button and activate them when they interact with the public.
"It's an extra witness to what goes on," Walker said. "It's a growing trend across the U.S."
Walker said body cameras cost between $600 and $800 each, depending on the vendor and the features offered.
"We like the product and we like what it can do for the community," Walker said. "We're finding options that will meet our budget needs as well as our technological needs."
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has used body cameras for several years. Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said they've become an integral part of his office's equipment, and they've been useful in documenting evidence of probable cause for his deputies.
"They've been extremely effective in solving disputes and solving problems and also in covering the officer," Nielsen said. "Instead of a he said, she said, he can push play. Along with the car videos, this is the next step."
Nielsen said his office also uses the videos to train deputies regarding how people react in various situations.