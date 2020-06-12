POCATELLO — Local veterans groups are making preparations to host the city's first Veterans Day parade in November, provided that the COVID-19 risk subsides by then.
The parade would be hosted in Old Town Pocatello, where the annual July 4 parade has already been called off due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Veterans Day — a federal holiday honoring U.S. military veterans — falls on Nov. 11. Local officials emphasize plans for a Pocatello Veterans Day parade were in the works long before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"I love the idea of giving people something in the traditional sense to look forward to," said Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello Inc. "We're trying to keep as many of the traditions that we have but do them safely."
Mayor Brian Blad said Pocatello is a veteran-friendly community. He said the city started working with veterans groups on planning the parade and has since turned the arrangements over to the groups.
"We don't know what it will look like. If we have a resurgence of this and are back where we are and where we have been in the past, we'll have to cancel it and postpone it," Blad said. "Hopefully people will do what they're supposed to do. If people will wear masks and stay 6 feet apart, we can hopefully get away from this (COVID-19) and have a parade."
Hiedi Young, who runs the Family Programs Office in Pocatello for the Idaho State Military Division, is working with the Army National Guard on booking some military equipment for the parade.
"It's a shame we're not going to see a Fourth of July parade this year, but it is what it is and we just need to march forward and do what we can," Young said.
Lance Kolbet, with AMVETS of Pocatello, said 13 veterans service organizations hope to collaborate on bringing the community the parade. He said the parade will include no entries unrelated to military veterans, and it's likely that residents from the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello will participate. Kolbet said the parade would also provide a good opportunity for the veterans organizations to raise awareness about their youth programs.
"We really want to make it all about the veterans and celebrating all of our veterans," Kolbet said.