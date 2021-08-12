POCATELLO — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday night recommended denial of a 2.33-acre parcel to build three fourplex housing units in the city's western side.
The applicant, Trevor Henderson, said the units would be in-fill development, taking advantage of existing city utilities and adding quality housing to the neighborhood.
The units would be built off of North Lincoln Avenue, accessed by an alley city documents describe as being on the west end of West Hayden Street. The alley, which passes on the applicant's private ground through the proposed construction site, was never recorded as an official city street but has been used by the public for decades.
Several residents of the neighborhood, however, testified against the proposal to rezone the property from residential estate to residential medium density, arguing that it would make the area more congested and contribute to greater traffic and parking problems.
Three of four commission members agreed and voted to recommend that the City Council reject the rezoning, also voicing concerns about the lack of good access to emergency responders and city services. The City Council will have the ultimate say on the rezoning, which has been scheduled for a Sept. 2 hearing, according to Jim Anglesey, Pocatello's long-range senior planner.
Anglesey said 11 people spoke against the application during the commission's hearing, some of whom also claimed the project would prevent them from accessing their own backyards. One person — a previous owner of the property — spoke in favor of the project.
"The majority of the public comments related to the concern of the amount of units being back there as far as density," Anglesey said.
In his staff comments, Anglesey indicated that the reason the property was zoned residential estate in the first place was to discourage high-density development due to the steep slope of much of the land.
Henderson explained that he plans to build only on the flat area at the base of the hillside. Anglesey said discussions about slope were not considered by the commission. Anglesey said slope could potentially be an important consideration for obtaining a building permit in the future.