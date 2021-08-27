POCATELLO — The Pocatello Pioneers won't host their first ever home mountain biking meet until Oct. 2, but they're already confident that the 5-mile course they call the Crazy Train will be among the most challenging loops in their league.
Due in part to the rigorous Pocatello-area trails on which they practice, team members have developed a reputation for excelling on the steepest climbs. It's a trait that will come in handy when they race the Crazy Train, located on a private ranch within the city's east bench.
Meets are big draws, requiring expansive staging areas for the 700 to 800 mountain bikers who compete and the roughly 1,200 family members who accompany them. Families typically arrive at race locations a day early to familiarize themselves with each course, further padding the economic impact on host communities.
Races are conducted in heats of 75 riders to reduce congestion. The Crazy Train course starts with a gravel road and two-track trail to enable riders to pass each other and space out. As its name suggests, the course is exceptionally curvy and hilly, climbing about 850 feet and winding through sagebrush and juniper forest.
"There's no reprieve from the climb. Your fitness level has to be very high to compete well at our course," said John Krause, an assistant coach whose sons Thomas and Michael have been among the top Pioneers.
Ethan Flicker, a Grace Lutheran High School student who finished first in the freshman division during the first race of the season, said most race courses have long straight-aways. Crazy Train, by contrast, has lots of sharp turns, with climbs and downhill stretches interspersed.
"This is pretty difficult compared to some of the other ones," Ethan agreed.
The team now comprises more than 90 athletes in middle school through high school from Bannock, Bingham and Power counties. Every team member has the opportunity to race regardless of ability. The season runs from August through October.
Their league, which includes teams spanning across Southern Idaho from Jackson, Wyoming, to the Idaho and Oregon border, is affiliated with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
"At the pit zone where teams set up, it's amazing how many different teams are represented," Krause said. "Last weekend there were 30 teams from throughout the state at the race."
The Pioneers drove seven hours to McCall for the first race of the season on Aug. 21 at Brundage Mountain. Their second race was scheduled for Saturday at Magic Mountain in Twin Falls.
Krause said the athletes are eager for the chance to finally race at home, on a course they know well that's located within their own community.
"It's very exciting to have our own race," Krause said. "It's like any sport. You have your home-court advantage. You know the course better than anybody else: I come around this corner, I need to downshift and get ready to start climbing again."
NICA has strict requirements for course layouts, and meets require ample space for parking and staging. Based on the logistics, most races are held at ski resorts.
Finding a suitable Pocatello location wasn't easy. Ultimately a local ranching family stepped up to make it possible for the Pioneers to play host to a home meet this season.
Their entire course is located within McNabb Ranch, on the city's east bench. The McNabb's will also allow meet participants and their families to camp at a field they own. The nearby Hart Ranch has also agreed to open some land for meet camping and parking.
"I think it's a good activity. I like seeing the youth getting out and doing physical exercise," said Mike McNabb, with McNabb Ranch.
Except for during the spring, when his family grazes cattle on the land, McNabb said the general public is also welcome to bike the race course. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.
"We all need exercise, I can tell you that much. Anything to promote that would be good," McNabb said.
Ethan loves the camaraderie at meets, where members of opposing teams cheer for one another. Ethan has found other team sports, such as basketball and soccer, have a far more competitive — and sometimes adversarial — atmosphere.
"(Mountain biking) is an individual sport but you're still on a team. With most sports you can get benched or something like that, but with biking you never get benched and pretty much every team cheers on every other team," Ethan said.
Ethan has made several good friends on other teams through his mountain biking team.
His father, Tim Flicker, said families typically camp together at the ski areas hosting their events on Friday nights. They'll share large pots of spaghetti and other carbohydrate-rich foods to prepare athletes for race day.
The road trips may be fun, but the Pioneers will also be happy for the opportunity to sleep in their beds prior to their home meet later in the fall.
"Everybody is super excited for the Pioneers to race (in Pocatello)," Tim Flicker said. "It's nice to have a race in town."