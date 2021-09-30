POCATELLO — A local pharmacy owner said he's had strong demand for COVID-19 shots lately, both among people in eligible groups seeking vaccine booster shots and from new patients coming in for a first dose.
Only Pfizer has been authorized for booster shots. Eligible groups for Pfizer boosters include people who are 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, people ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions and people ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk of exposure due to their occupation. Eligible occupations include health care workers, teachers, child care providers and grocery store workers.
Greg Maag, owner of Maag Prescription & Medical Supply at 333 W. Center St., said his staff administered 75 COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, which was the first day in which boosters were available. The volume of shots he's given has remained high ever since, though it's been down from Monday's peak demand.
"We've had an overwhelming response," Maag said. "That's a real positive thing. There's also been some new people coming in and some younger people coming in."
Maag noted that people who get the vaccine don't get nearly as sick if they contract COVID-19, and they're much less likely to become infected in the first place. Maag is convinced the vaccine represents the easiest way for life to return to normal — for crowds to gather for local football games and other events once again without having to worry about the coronavirus.
"There's a continual lineup of people coming in," Maag said.
Kie Garza, 13, who attends Alameda Middle School, held out for a while on getting the vaccine but came in on Wednesday for his second shot.
"I just want to stay safe for my community and treat myself well and not get sick," Kie Garza said as a Maag staff member administered his injection.
His mother, Nichole Garza, had already been vaccinated but wanted to do some research first to make certain getting vaccinated was right for her child. Some friends who work in the medical field assured her it was a good idea, especially now that the highly contagious delta variant has taken over as the predominant coronavirus strain in the state.
"When the delta variant started affecting kids more, we wanted to be on the safe side of it," Nichole Garza said. "Our friends who work in the medical field relate that the hospitals are overrun with unvaccinated people, so if we can do our part that way we'll do our part that way."
Regarding boosters, research is still underway to determine if they'll be necessary for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Visit the SIPH website at www.siphidaho.org or call 208-234-5875 for a list of locations offering booster shots. Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to receive a booster.
"The need for a booster shot doesn't represent a failure of the existing vaccine. The concept is to prolong the protective immunity, particularly if there is evidence that protection is waning over time," SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said in a press release. "What matters is whether people continue to be protected against severe disease. The goal of the vaccination program is to prevent hospitalization and death."
The state continues to make slow but steady progress toward getting its population vaccinated. Public health data shows 52 percent of people in the state who are 12 or older and eligible for a COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated, while 58 percent of eligible people have received at least one shot. Idaho trails the national average, however. Throughout the U.S., 65 percent of people who are 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 75.4 percent have had at least one shot.
Statewide, there's also been disturbing reports lately about complications from COVID-19 for infants and children. Major hospitals and health clinics in southwest Idaho have seen more premature babies born to COVID-19-positive mothers and more children of all ages are requiring hospitalization for coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.
Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported by the AP show weekly coronavirus case counts are increasing more rapidly in children than in adults. There were nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in children in Idaho last week, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said Tuesday, double the rate the state saw in August. More than 200 Idaho children have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Turner said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued an urgent recommendation that anyone who is pregnant, is trying to get pregnant, was recently pregnant or who is lactating to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The agency said August saw record high numbers of coronavirus-related deaths in pregnant women in a single month.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.