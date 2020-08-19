POCATELLO — Pocatello area Parade of Homes take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
This year's Parade will showcase the quality craftsmanship and beautiful designs of some of the most talented builders in East Idaho.
Pocatello company Nucleane will be sanitizing homes multiple times throughout each day of the Parade. Limited amounts of people will be allowed inside the homes at one time, and sanitizing stations will also be located outside of each home.
You don't have to be in the market for a new home to come enjoy the Parade. Touring these beautiful homes can give you inspiration for decor, remodels, landscaping, etc.
You can purchase your tickets at any one of the following sponsors: Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Franklin Building Supply and Westmark Credit Union. Tickets are buy one for $10, get one free. A parade book will come with your tickets, which includes all of the addresses of the homes and a map.