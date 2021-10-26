POCATELLO — Several city officials have voiced concerns that a candidate running for mayor, David Worley, has what they call fringe beliefs regarding firearms and the sovereignty of local governments.
As evidence that Worley holds extreme views, the officials referenced a January 2020 news article out of Roanoke, Virginia, covering Worley's speech to a Virginia militia. They've also cited Worley's statements from local political forums in which he vowed he wouldn't follow court rulings or state or federal edicts deemed by local leaders to violate the rights of people.
Worley, a Pocatello High School graduate who joined the Pocatello-based 1-148th Field Artillery Battalion of the Army National Guard out of high school, doesn't dispute their claims regarding his positions but rather believes the discussion highlights a fundamental ideological difference between himself and other candidates in the Nov. 2 election.
"It is a more confrontational approach to dealing with these issues," Worley acknowledged about his beliefs, adding, "this is a very limited thing. All sorts of stuff doesn't rise to that level of confrontation."
Worley offered an example of an issue he believes would necessitate intervention by local government to protect the rights of a citizen: He argued it would be appropriate for the city to take action if a federal agent were to attempt to confiscate firearms from a Pocatello resident while enforcing an overreaching gun-control law or court ruling.
"I think it would be proper to have police interpose on behalf of that citizen," Worley explained.
Worley was an officer in the U.S. Army in Virginia, where he finished a bachelor's degree in political science at George Mason University. He returned to Pocatello in October of 2020. He's been deployed to Iraq and the Middle East multiple times and recently resigned from his active duty military position to focus on running for office.
Worley argues left-leaning communities have taken a similar approach to what he's advocating by making "sanctuary city" designations in support of immigrants.
"I have a moral obligation to protect the rights of people," Worley said.
Worley also noted that the courts and federal and state governments haven't always come down on the just side on many important issues. He referenced the U.S. Supreme Court's 1857 Dred Scott decision, in which the court found that a slave who had resided in a free state was not consequently entitled to be free.
"I’m concerned about the mentality to accept whatever comes from a court or higher level of government," Worley said. "That leaves no option to defend our people if a higher level of authority gets it wrong."
Worley said he subscribes to the doctrine of the lesser magistrates, an ages-old concept concluding "if you are an elected official in a position of power, you have the right and obligation to refuse something you deem to be immoral."
He said he believes opposition at the local level is effective because "no federal government wants a conflict."
"Look at examples in history," Worley said. "Most tyrannical governments came to power because a lot of people stood back and did nothing."
Pocatello City Council member Claudia Ortega, who is not up for reelection on Nov. 2, questions who would police local leaders in their decisions about which laws to follow or ignore.
"When (Worley) says, 'I will not uphold any law that I feel to be immoral,' that's not the Constitution, which he says he's all about the Constitution," Ortega said. "My concern is I don't want any one person, I don't care who it is, deciding what's moral and inciting violence. ... I'm all about the Second Amendment, but when you're talking about using the municipal police against the federal government, that's a whole nother level of crazy."
Worley emphasized that the voters would have the ultimate say at the ballot box regarding the wisdom of their city leaders' decisions.
Pocatello City Council member Chris Stevens, who is running for mayor, declined to comment specifically about Worley's viewpoints but offered her own positions on the rule of law.
"I believe that if individuals start making decisions about which laws they are going to honor and which ones they aren't, society will descend into chaos and anarchy," Stevens said. "I believe deeply in the rule of law. It's the glue that holds a democratic society together. I may not agree with every law on the books, but I believe that accepting the rule of law is part of the responsibility a person has if they want to live in a democratic society."
Mayor Brian Blad, who is seeking reelection, also made a statement about Worley's beliefs.
"The citizens of Pocatello have a long history of making educated choices when it comes to electing leaders that work to protect the values and laws that define this country and this community. Pocatello needs a leader that takes a measured approach to the privilege and responsibility of being elected to serve as mayor," Blad said. "That's why getting to know where each candidate stands on important issues is such a powerful part of the election process."
Other local politicians who contacted the Idaho State Journal with concerns about Worley's views declined to speak on the record.
According to the Jan. 18, 2020, article in The Roanoke Times newspaper about Worley's speech to the Floyd County Militia, Worley told the militia's members "politicians were trying to disarm the population and that militia members should prepare to oppose that disarmament with sacrifices like those made by the country's Founding Fathers."
When asked about the accuracy of The Roanoke Times article, Worley described the context in which the speech occurred. Worley told the Journal that the Floyd County Militia was one of several that formed as a direct result of a gun-control bill backed by Virginia's Democratic governor, Ralph Northam.
"Gov. Northam and the (Virginia) Legislature tried to pass one of the most radical gun-control laws ever attempted," Worley said, explaining the bill proposed a date by which citizens with certain types of firearms would have to turn them in to the government or face felony charges.
Worley said several Virginia cities and law enforcement agencies passed resolutions vowing to "resist the tyranny" by saying they would not enforce the proposed gun restrictions, which ultimately weren't voted into law. He said those resolutions made it clear to state leaders that the law wouldn't be enforceable and helped seal its fate.
Worley emphasized the right to form a militia is protected by both the U.S. Constitution and Virginia Constitution.
He said the Floyd County Militia had prohibitions on neo-Confederate and neo-Nazi activism. Worley explained he was prohibited from being a member of any militia due to him being a military officer.
He said he was chosen as a guest speaker by the Floyd County Militia, nonetheless, because of his leadership role in the political opposition to the Virginia anti-gun bill.