POCATELLO — Paramedics must often stand back and let police officers respond first to medical emergencies involving the risk of violence.
Such was the case on April 21, when officers Sydney Seamons and Jared Bowman performed a welfare check on a man who had told a friend he was considering taking his own life. The man is likely alive today because of the medical treatment Seamons gave him, as well as Bowman's prompt and collected efforts to bring in emergency medical technicians who were staged nearby.
The Pocatello Police Department presented both Seamons and Bowman with awards for their lifesaving actions on that day during a Tuesday morning ceremony at the police station.
"The quick response, observations and thinking of both of these officers were lifesaving actions," Police Chief Roger Schei said. "Officer Bowman's and Seamon's actions reflect the value, mission and vision of the Pocatello Police Department and reflect great credit upon them, our department and the law enforcement profession."
Bowman explained the man's car was outside of his home when they arrived, but he did not respond when they knocked at the door. After entering the home through the unlocked front door, they found him inside, breathing but unconscious.
The man had a severe laceration to his left wrist that had already bled profusely, Schei said. Seamons applied a tourniquet. Bowman sought to bring in the EMTs.
"We get several calls that are situations like that," Bowman said. "I just look at it as that's my job. That's what I signed up to do."
Seamons said police routinely undergo medical training for such situations.
"Our No. 1 thing is to preserve life," Seamons said. "... Officer Bowman and I got an award for it today, but realistically we couldn't have done it without dispatch and we couldn't have done it without the EMTs."
Also during the Tuesday morning ceremony, several members of the department, including Seamons received promotions. Seamons was promoted from an officer to a corporal.
Jordan Johnson and Justin Vaeena were also promoted to corporal. The new sergeants include Theo Vanderschaaf, Akilah Lacey and Matthew Shutes. Derek Daniels is a new lieutenant. Joseph "Bill" Collins was promoted to captain.
There were also three new employees hired. Chandler Young and Ryker Rudd are new sworn officers, and Mikkel Sutorius is a new dispatcher.