POCATELLO — The city is accepting applications for rental and mortgage assistance from residents who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has $264,672 in funding available from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for temporary housing assistance.
People must be city residents, have proof of income loss, meet income requirements and must not have received federal or state-funded COVID-19 assistance within the past year.
“By allocating this money to rental and mortgage assistance, we will be helping some of the most vulnerable in our community to remain in their homes,” Janae Mitchell, Community Development Block Grant program manager, said a press release. “These funds stay in our local community and help people that have been affected by the pandemic to get back on their feet.”
Rental or mortgage payments will be made directly to the landlord or financial institution. Landlords or lenders must also willingly participate in the program for the city to offer aid.
To apply, call Mitchell at 208-234-6186 or email her at jmitchell@pocatello.us.