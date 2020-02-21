Pocatello native Spencer Case earlier this month narrowly escaped Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
But after his getaway, the 34-year-old international research fellow at the Wuhan University School of Philosophy, spent two weeks in quarantine at Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco, California, before making his way back to Southeast Idaho. Now, Case is itching to return to his 17th-floor apartment in China and back to his normal life as a research philosopher.
Meanwhile, another Pocatello native, Kent Frasure, can’t wait to return to America from the confines of a coronavirus-infested cruise ship currently under quarantine at a port in Japan. Though the U.S. evacuated 328, mostly non-infected, Americans aboard the Diamond Princess from Japan back to America last weekend, Frasure has elected to stay in Japan while his wife, Rebecca, remains in a hospital there after testing positive for the deadly virus, according to Kent Frasure’s father, former Idaho lawmaker Evan Frasure, a longtime Pocatello resident who recently moved to Wildewood, Florida.
Though the wishes differ for both Southeast Idaho natives, they share a mirrored first-hand experience with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday has reached more than 76,000 confirmed cases globally and topped more than 2,200 deaths — most of them in China.
Since Feb. 5, when the Diamond Princess cruise ship was first quarantined at the port of Yokohama, Japan, more than 600 of the 3,700 passengers and crew members have now tested positive for the virus and two older Japanese passengers have died, according to the Washington Post.
Moreover, the decision to fly over 300 mostly unaffected Americans home from Japan ended up doubling the number of known coronavirus cases in this country. As those 300-plus Americans were on buses in Japan awaiting transport to the airport, new test results showed that 14 of those passengers were infected with the virus, the Washington Post reported Thursday. The U.S. State Department had promised that no one with the infection would be allowed to board the planes, which resulted in a fierce debate.
The State Department and a top Trump administration health official wanted to forge ahead, the Post reported, adding that the infected passengers had no symptoms and could be segregated on the plane in a plastic-lined enclosure. But officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagreed, contending they could still spread the virus. Ultimately, the State Department won the argument, and the 14 coronavirus infected former cruise ship passengers were flown home with the other 300-plus virus-free Americans. Unhappy CDC officials demanded to be left out of the news release that explained that infected people were being flown back to the United States, the Washington Post reported.
In terms of the Frasures’ predicament, Rebecca was one of the first people on the ship to test positive after the vessel was quarantined when it was discovered a former passenger had contracted the virus.
Rebecca and Kent reside in Forest Grove, Oregon, and were taking the cruise as part of a vacation. Kent works in research and development for Intel in Oregon.
Evan also said that Rebecca, a Washington state native, is doing incredibly well and is definitely going to survive. But it's completely unknown when Japanese health officials are going to remove her quarantine status so that she can leave the Japanese hospital where she's being treated and return to the U.S.
Furthermore, much of Evan’s fears have subsided regarding Kent’s ability to find a place to stay if Japanese authorities plan to remove everyone from the cruise ship who hasn't tested positive for the virus, he said. If Kent, who has been repeatedly tested for coronavirus with negative results, is forced to leave the ship both Intel as well as Princess Cruises, who operate the Diamond Princess, will cover expenses for his room and board, Evan said.
But until his son and daughter-in-law return home, Evan asks that everyone back in the Pocatello area keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.
The Frasures and Case share a familiar date of Feb. 5 — the day Case landed at Travis Air Force base and the day the Diamond Princess was quarantined and ported in Japan.
Upon stepping out of the large cargo plane at Travis Air Force Base, along with over 130 other Americans leaving the Hubei Province in China — where Wuhan is located — he couldn’t help but think about his wild, almost illogical journey, he told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday interview. By the time he had left Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, it had essentially turned into a ghost town, Case said.
“One of the counterintuitive things about crossing the dateline is after having this long, long night and 17-hour flight, I arrived at Travis Air Force Base earlier than when I had left the same day in Wuhan, China,” Case said, while pinching the skin of his nose where his eyeglasses usually rest. “I was in a daze when I arrived. I was barely holding it together.”
Case articulated his 17-hour journey and the weeks that prefaced his departure from China in a 3,000-word piece published in the National Review. He also shared some of his story with the Idaho State Journal earlier this month.
While Case’s fear of contracting the coronavirus was never significant, he said it had entirely subsided by the time he arrived at the Air Force Base, though the spectacle did not.
“Right when we got to the base one woman had a breakdown as they were getting us off the plane,” Case said. “She started screaming and freaking out and even looked like she began convulsing. A medic came in and calmed her down and made sure she was okay, otherwise our landing happened without incident, albeit very slowly.”
Case walked under the tail of the plane and into a gymnasium with various individuals distributing paperwork and quarantine orders. Gone were the days in Wuhan where health officials were in full quarantine garb, easily mistaken as members of a nuclear disaster cleanup crew, said Case, adding that people at the base were wearing military uniforms and plain clothing
Whether he liked it or not, a four-story hotel on the base with chain-link fencing and flood lights surrounding a compound roughly the size of a football field would become his home for the next two weeks.
“Once you receive that paperwork it's the law that you can’t leave the area,” Case said. “There was grass outside, but I could not go past the chain-link fence. We had our own hotel rooms and were allowed to mill about and do what we wanted. While we were not required to wear a face mask, most people did.”
Case’s daily life at the quarantine compound was not controlled in any way, he said, other than twice-daily scheduled temperature readings, and meal times thrice daily.
Although the outbreak uprooted Case from his everyday normal life and his girlfriend, who remained in her native China home, he said the quarantine was actually good for his work as a researching philosopher in that he was able to catch up to finish a draft of a new philosophy paper and appear as a guest on several podcasts.
He was provided free counseling and mental health services at the base, which he described as mostly unnecessary. However the interactions with medical staff were consoling, he added.
“It was clear that the people involved with managing the quarantine felt as if they were doing something patriotic and helping Americans,” Case said. “They had a tremendous amount of sympathy for the people who were in the situation and tried to be as kind as possible about it.”
Though he somewhat felt as if the quarantine was overkill and even once thought about leaving the compound early, despite the fact that breaking a federal quarantine order is is punishable by fines and imprisonment, Case also did not want to risk being the man to possibly infect other Americans on their home soil.
“I had mostly been quarantined in Wuhan over the last couple weeks so it just seemed very unlikely that I was sick,” Case said.
On Feb. 18, two weeks after Case had arrived at the Wuhan airport — an adventure that required an incredibly trusting taxi driver and navigating multiple military roadblocks and was followed by 17 continuous hours aboard the cargo plane — Case was discharged from Travis Air Force Base, 100 percent coronavirus free.
He flew out of San Francisco on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m, arrived in Salt Lake City around 7 p.m., and eventually made it to McCammon, where his family currently lives, around 10 p.m. He sat down with the Idaho Sate Journal in Pocatello on Thursday before visiting other philosophy colleagues at his alma mater, Idaho State University.
What was most surprising for Case, was the fact it took about two weeks for the United States and Chinese governments to work out details of his evacuation from Wuhan, during which several other countries — France, India, and Sri Lanka — were more immediate in their response to fly home their respective citizens.
Now that he’s been medically cleared, Case looks forward to returning to his work in China. Emails from top-officials at the Wuhan University School of Philosophy say Case shouldn’t expect the campus to open before March 10. Case said he is hopeful to return to Wuhan in early April.
Additionally, Case said he has spent some time analyzing the post-outbreak stigmatization of the Chinese from a philosophical viewpoint. Much of the stigma has been observed in the form of racially-insensitive and xenophobic jokes and comments regarding the Chinese, particularly their diet — videos of Chinese citizens eating 'bat soup' have recently gone viral, of which the food has been prematurely linked to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
“I think that the stigma against Chinese people in general associated with this virus will fade as soon as this crisis passes — I don’t think it will be deeply embedded in our consciousness,” Case said. “The stigma with Wuhan in particular, however, will linger for a decade or more. Wuhan is forever associated with this coronavirus, which is deeply unfair to the people living there, most of whom are not eating bat soup.”