The U.S. government is going to fly home the 400 Americans aboard a coronavirus-infested cruise ship currently under quarantine in Japan.
But one of those Americans, Pocatello native Kent Frasure, is declining the offer.
Frasure plans to stay in Japan while his wife, Rebecca, remains in a hospital there after testing positive for the deadly virus, according to Kent's father, former Idaho lawmaker Evan Frasure.
Since Feb. 5 when the Diamond Princess cruise ship was first quarantined at the port of Yokohama, Japan, over 350 of the approximately 3,700 people aboard the ship have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently being treated at hospitals in that country.
There are about 400 virus-free Americans on the ship who will be flown by the U.S. State Department on Sunday back to the U.S., where they'll be held in quarantine for the next two weeks at U.S. Air Force bases in California and Texas.
The over 30 Americans including Rebecca Frasure who contracted the virus while aboard the cruise ship will remain at hospitals in Japan until health officials there determine it's OK for them to be discharged and return to the U.S.
Evan Frasure, a longtime Pocatello resident who recently moved to Wildewood, Florida, said his son Kent has decided to remain in Japan until Rebecca is released from the hospital there where she's being treated.
One challenge for Kent will be finding a place to stay because it's believed that Japanese authorities are soon going to remove everyone from the cruise ship who hasn't tested positive for the virus, Evan said. Kent has been repeatedly tested for coronavirus but the results have continued to come back negative.
Although none of the Diamond Princess' passengers or crew have died from the virus, the worldwide death toll has surpassed 1,600 people since the virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Rebecca Frasure was one of the first people on the ship to test positive after the vessel was quarantined when it was found out that a former passenger contracted the virus.
Evan Frasure said that U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, deserves a lot of praise for working with the State Department on arranging the flights to get the Americans on the ship back to the U.S.
Evan also said that Rebecca, a Washington state native, is doing incredibly well and is definitely going to survive.
But it's completely unknown when Japanese health officials are going to remove her quarantine status so that she can leave the Japanese hospital where she's being treated and return to the U.S.
An emotional Evan said the ordeal has been incredibly “scary” for the entire Frasure family including those who still live in the Pocatello area.
Rebecca and Kent reside in Forest Grove, Oregon, and were taking the cruise as part of a vacation. Kent works in research and development for Intel in Oregon.
Evan said his family is concerned about Kent because he decided to go on the cruise even though he broke his leg when he was accidentally run into while on the sidelines at a recent high school football game. The break was so severe that Kent currently uses a wheelchair to get around.
Until his son and daughter-in-law return home, Evan asks that everyone back in the Pocatello area keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.