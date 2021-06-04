Pocatello native Wade Smith was walking the seventh-hole fairway at a Miami Beach golf course when he spotted an iguana and then looked up to see a hawk circling overhead.
He had a gut feeling that he was in store for a stunning wildlife spectacle and hastened to focus the camera of his cell phone on the gliding raptor.
Chalk it up to good instincts and a lot of beginner's luck: The highly amusing wildlife video Smith went on to shoot was his first ever post on TikTok, and it's already been viewed more than 13.5 million times.
The viral video, which first went live in late April, has since been posted on several other social media platforms and has been shared in a variety of formats by others. Find it on YouTube at youtu.be/_MuVtPgH5n8 or searching, "Tony the Hawk rides iguana."
The brief video shows the hawk swooping in and landing with both talons on the iguana's elongated back. The hawk clings on as the iguana begins to walk and appears to be surfing or riding a skateboard — and with a pro's balance. The hawk pulls the head and front legs of the reptile off the ground a few times — resembling a skateboarding trick known as a manual. The hawk then leans back and dips its wing into the grass, just as the iguana makes a sudden, fluid turn and speeds up.
Smith paired his footage with some classic surfing music, and the clicks soon followed. The video also generated about 40,000 comments. To allay concerns from viewers who posted inquiries about the iguana's fortunes, Smith later posted the full-length video, showing the iguana escaping its predator.
Smith said he's submitted a request to have his video copyrighted.
"I was lucky to get the phone out in time," said Smith a 34-year-old Idaho State University graduate who grew up in Pocatello and now works in Miami as a speech pathologist. "It looks like he was really into the ride."
The video's title pays homage to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Smith tagged Tony Hawk when he posted the video on Instagram a few days later. Shortly thereafter an altered version with Smith's name and music removed appeared on Hawk's personal social media pages with the lead in, "My long-lost brother Mike is still killing it."
"Growing up I always looked up to the most famous skateboarder in the world," Smith said.
Smith wasn't immediately aware that his video had become a social media sensation. He discovered that fact a few weeks later when he ran into a friend and said, "Hey, check this out." The friend replied, "Oh, I already saw that. It's on Reddit."
The video has circulated far and wide, though it hasn't brought Smith much personal acclaim.
"I haven't gone on the Ellen (DeGeneres Show) or anything like that," Smith said.