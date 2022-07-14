BOISE — From the back of her Four Winds Class C, on a fold-down desk her husband hand-crafted, Jessica E. Jones tinkered with creating tracks on her laptop’s GarageBand. It was the first time the opera singer and Grammy Award winner also known as Ivywild had dabbled in the app program that allows anyone — from music veteran to novice — to create tracks, and it was a much welcome outlet for the singer in the face of the pandemic.
Jones, a Pocatello native and 2005 Highland High School graduate who traveled the country with her husband in their motorhome for several years, had been down in Florida when COVID-19 shutdowns swept the nation, and the abrupt end to face-to-face interaction was similar to the pull of a social plug.
“I found myself like everyone else, sort of isolated, and as an artist and a singer it was really shocking to my system from going nonstop to having no way to connect with people,” she said. “I found myself wanting to songwrite again as a way to express and process some of the feelings I was having, but I didn’t have many instruments with me, though I did have my laptop and GarageBand.”
The singer, who has performed all across the country in operas and even took home a Grammy in 2018 for Best Opera Recording for her work on “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” didn’t know that as she was dabbling in GarageBand, she was mixing ingredients together for the creation of her alter-ego, Ivywild.
It was her alter-ego’s music that would soon lead to one of her singles being chosen as an Official Selection at the London Music Video Awards, which was streamed on July 1.
All she knew was that she was more accustomed to plucking piano keys and guitar strings than computer keyboards to create music. Luckily, the app’s friendly program allowed her to string songs together, and by the time she and her husband made the long haul from Florida to Boise, where her parents now live, she had several songs under her belt, ripe for the sharing.
Yet Jones — while used the spotlight since high school when she first began performing in choirs and community theaters — was not used to sharing songs she’d written herself.
“Songwriting has been a dream of mine that I’ve done throughout my life, but it was something I didn’t know if I should really show to anyone,” she said. “It took a lot of years and growth as a person and the pandemic to realize it was a really important thing that I needed to pursue and share my original music as well to find another way to connect with people in another creative outlet.”
Jones shared it among family and close friends and was overwhelmed by all the positive feedback, which spurred her excitement to continue to pursue songwriting.
But her alter-ego, Ivywild, was still in the making. While living out of her motorhome she’d parked in front of her parents’ house, Jones would frequent a nearby park to walk her dogs and listen to music. It was across from this park that she found a little house that she and her husband would settle into and in the backyard installed a shed that became her music studio.
“That’s where I produced most of my album,” she said, referring to her extended play record. “And the park is Ivywild Park, so basically Ivywild was this recognition and honoring of this place that became my oasis and my new transformative space.”
In December of 2021, Jones pulled the trigger and started releasing singles of her first EP as Ivywild through Sapphire Records on all major streaming services. Already, she’s received more than 50,000 streams and downloads, and her single “Willing to Find Out” was screened a little before midnight to the world at the London Music Awards on July 1.
The song has seen wide success.
Directed by stage and film director Crystal Manich, it won Best Pop Video and Best Actress in a Music Video at the Munich Video Awards, Best Original Song at the International Music Video Awards, and was selected to screen at the IFB Inaugural Film Festival, a press release from Jones’ agent said.
“I am just delighted to be featured and to be chosen,” Jones said. “As my first music video it was such a fun and interesting process and to have it now featured … it’s sort of crazy to me that this is happening. I’m just super grateful that people are seeing it and the art community is looking at it, and I just hope that when people watch it they laugh, and it has some meaning to them and connects with them in some way.”
While she said “Willing to Find Out” has some country, rock and electronic influences in it, she said Ivywild doesn’t have a concrete genre and instead her songs have elements of various vibes — whether that be rock, country, electronic hip hop, or more.
This diverse range wasn’t planned, and is something Jones has loved to dabble in due to the genre variety she can explore. It explains why all her songs on her EP are different and don’t fit cleanly within one genre.
“I was shocked, frankly, myself,” she said. “I think it’s because I just love so many different kinds of music that in the beginning when I started writing I didn’t really think about style or genre, I just started writing whatever style was appropriate for that song. I try not to censor that. … I’m sure over time it’ll start to evolve and become identifiable in certain ways, but to me it’s less interesting at this phase as it is to explore and not limit any of those inclinations now.”
Following the excitement of “Willing to Find Out”’s mass success, she plans to release a new song on all major streaming services on Friday, July 15 called “Start It Over Again,” which will also be accompanied with a music video directed by Tee Ken Ng.
“He’s a world renown artist,” she said of Ken Ng. “I just loved his work and he’s created this insane video for me. I’ve been so lucky to have such great artists working on these videos, so I’ll be announcing that but people can follow me and hopefully catch that when it comes out.”
She also has two more videos in the works, one of which, “How Does She Do It?,” was directed by Kyler Buzek.
And while Jones is being recognized worldwide for her music, it is to her roots — and new alter-ego — that she says she leans back on.
“This alter-ego of Ivywild, this trusted companion and second self, has helped me give voice to some of the topics that Jessica normally wouldn’t take on or necessarily tackle. And my friends and family and extended network in Idaho were some of the most supportive people throughout this process,” she said.
“It shows that we all have different parts of ourselves that need to be expressed and we all have things we’re processing and working through, and music for me is always the best way I know how to do that,” she added. “Some of those topics I haven’t been able to express before, so having a way to do that through my own voice or lens in a way that doesn’t have to be perfect or sung perfectly or done in any specific way is super liberating, especially when having the support of my people.”
Ivywild’s music can be found on all major streaming platforms, and she can be found at @therealivywild on Instagram, IVYWILD on YouTube and www.ivywild.com.