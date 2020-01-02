POCATELLO — A professional musician from Pocatello lost his pickup and his livelihood on New Year’s Day.
Bobby Jones, the lead singer and guitarist of the band Absolute Zero, says his truck was stolen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Old Town area of Pocatello. The vehicle contained his guitars, his laptop and other personal items.
Finding the truck and guitars missing was devastating to Jones, who makes a living through his music.
“In reality, this is my livelihood,” he said, adding that his guitars, which he estimates to be worth about $2,000, are the tools of his trade. “This is how I pay my bills and feed my family.”
He’s worried about the impact the theft is going to have.
“(I’m going to be) out of work for a time,” said Jones, who was supposed to perform again on Friday.
Jones says he played on New Year’s Eve at Duffy’s Tavern North on Main Street — a place he has been performing at for 15 years.
After finishing early Wednesday morning, he started his pickup to let it warm up. Jones said the vehicle was parked near the front doors of the business.
“We had just loaded my guitars in the truck and I went in to get my wife and mom,” he said. “... (When we) came back out, the truck was gone along with the guitars, my backpack and laptop.”
Jones says the truck is a white 1998 Ford F-150 with an extended cab. The license plate number is 1BT2368.
The missing guitars include a white Fender Stratocaster, a blond-colored acoustic-electric Takamine, and a black Fender acoustic-electric.
Jones said the acoustic-electric Fender was brand new, but he’s had the others for years and they’ve become, in some ways, like his kids.
“They’re irreplaceable instruments,” he said, not only because of the memories he has of playing them, but also because of their broken-in sound.
“You can’t replace that sound. You have to start over,” Jones said.
While his vehicle was insured, Jones said he didn’t have a policy specifically for his guitars.
He hopes whoever took his truck and instruments will return them. In the meantime, he’s asking people to be on the lookout for the stolen items.
Pocatello police say they are investigating the theft, but they did not have any suspects as of Thursday afternoon.
They’re asking anyone with information about the crime or stolen items to contact them at 208-234-6100.