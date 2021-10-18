POCATELLO — Recent campaign finance reports show candidates in the city's Nov. 2 election have been active in their campaigns, with more than half of the field's 13 candidates spending at least $2,500 this year on their races.
Candidates are required to report their contributions and expenditures with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office on the 10th day of each month, upon either fundraising or spending at least $500.
In the mayor's race, Mayor Brian Blad has been both the top spender and fundraiser. Blad raised $6,850 during the recent reporting period and $17,637 for the year. Blad spent $5,011 during the reporting period and $6,228 for the year.
Blad received notable donations from members of the Meador family and from developers involved in the Northgate District, which is a large multi-use subdivision that's underway. His campaign received separate $1,000 donations from Bekki, Jason, Krista and Phil Meador. He also received $600 from Portneuf Development and $600 from Northgate developer Ken Pape.
The FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge 13 PAC contributed $1,000. Mary Johnson contributed $1,000. Mike Johnson gave $1,000.
Council member Christine Stevens, who is running for mayor this cycle, has received $4,685 in contributions this period and $10,645 in contributions for the year. She's spent $843 this period and $5,888 this year.
Notable contributions for Stevens include $1,000 from Wayne Taysom, $1,000 from Sue Jaken, $500 from Mark Johnson and $100 from the Committee to Elect Mike Saville.
Mayoral candidate David Worley received $14,390 in contributions during the recent period and $15,390 for the year. He's spent about $4,760 for the year, the vast majority of which was spent during the most recent period.
Notable contributions included $1,000 from Morton Blackwell of Arlington, Virginia, $1,000 from Guy Dukes, $1,000 from Michael Murray, of Mill Creek, Washington, and $1,000 from Joyce Murray, also of Mill Creek, Washington.
Sanchai Laoboonmi has received $8,500 in total contributions for both the year and the recent period, much of which came from a personal loan to his own campaign. He didn't report spending any money on his campaign, however. Notable contributions included $1,000 from David Capell, $500 from Mad Mike's Trading Post, $1,000 from Forced Air Systems Inc., and $500 from Haven Investments and Holdings LLC.
Mayoral candidate Idaho Sierra did not file disclosures.
In the race for Seat 4 on the City Council, Josh Mansfield received $5,600 in contributions during the recent reporting period and $6,800 for the year. He reported spending $2,822, both for the period and the year.
Notable contributions included $1,000 from the Boise Firefighters PAC, $1,000 from FOP Portneuf Lodge 13, $1,000 from Pocatello Firefighters PAC, $1,000 from IAFF Local 710 in Coeur d'Alene, $1,000 from MMJ Inc., $1,000 from Portneuf Development LLC and $200 from Arturo Beery.
His opponents, Kathleen Lewis and John C. Ruth, did not file campaign disclosures.
In Seat 5, Council member Linda Leeuwrik was the top fundraiser and spender. She reported total contributions of $4,004 for the period and $7,523 for the year. Her total expenditures were $4,379 for the period and $5,951 for the year.
Her notable contributions included $1,000 from Boise Firefighters PAC, $1,000 from FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge 13, $1,000 from Linda Babbitt, $1,000 from Pocatello Firefighters PAC, $971 from Mary Johnson and $250 Rep. James Ruchti.
Seat 5 candidate Lydia Noble had $2,328 in contributions for the period and $3,825 in contributions for the year. She also spent $2,398 for the period and $3,743 for the year. Her campaign has been largely self-funded.
Bill Miller, who is also running for Seat 5, did not file a report.
In Seat 6, Rick Cheatum received $2,203 in contributions during the recent period and $7,449 for the year. He spent $4,771 for the period and $6,618 for the year. Notable contributions included $500 from Rep. Dustin Manwaring, $1,000 from Mary Johnson, $1,000 from the Pocatello Firefighters PAC, $100 from Lance Kolbet, $500 from Arlo Luke and $500 from Arturo Beery.
His opponent, James Bucci, did not file a report.