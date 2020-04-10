A 34-year-old Pocatello man was air-lifted to Portneuf Medical Center after the car he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Highway 30 near McCammon Thursday night, Idaho State Police said.
State police said the injured motorist, Brice Hamann, was driving westbound in a 1998 Honda Accord when his vehicle struck a 2012 Peterbilt commercial tractor pulling a single trailer that was headed eastbound.
Police said the tractor-trailer was driven by Carlos Johnson, 56, of Bishopville, South Carolina. Police said Hamann's car swerved across the center line of the highway before the collision, which occurred at 6:06 p.m. near milepost 365.8, just east of McCammon.
A PMC spokeswoman said she confirmed Friday morning that Hamann had been stabilized and transferred to another care facility.
Police said the highway was blocked in both directions for three hours and 20 minutes. Hamann was transported by air ambulance to PMC, but Johnson was not transported for medical care. Both drivers were wearing a seat belt.