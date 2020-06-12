POCATELLO — Mayor Brian Blad's proclamation designating June 5 as a day for locals to remember victims of gun violence has drawn fire from both supporters of the cause and Second Amendment activists.
Blad said he's received several phone calls and emails from both local residents and gun rights advocates from as away as Northern Idaho, questioning his commitment to the Second Amendment based on the proclamation. Cities throughout the country — including Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Sand Point in Idaho — issued similar proclamations encouraging the public to wear orange on June 5 in memory of gun-violence victims.
"The proclamation was education and safety centered," Blad said. "I would stand and defend the right to bear arms. ... I would refuse to write a proclamation that goes against the Second Amendment."
Supporters of the day of remembrance have also taken the mayor to task for not reading the proclamation aloud during a recent City Council meeting. It was submitted locally by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Councilwoman Christine Stevens, who wore orange on June 5 in solidarity with local event organizers, said Blad indicated there were no proclamations to read when the agenda item came up. She said some of the group members have questioned why the city didn't publicize their issue.
The meeting was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis but was broadcast online.
"In Idaho, anything having to do with or suggesting gun violence exists is a touchy subject," Stevens said. "Is this pure coincidence?"
Stevens said the incident has "raised many questions" in her mind. She's asked for the city to provide her with statutes and ordinances governing the issuing of city proclamations.
"We need to be mature enough as Americans to sit down and talk about gun violence," Stevens said. "We need to protect our innocent civilians and we need to protect our police officers. We have a lot of gun deaths in this country."
She's also concerned that council members may be excluded from weighing in on future proclamations.
Blad said it's entirely the mayor's purview to issue a proclamation. Blad emphasized that only a small percentage of proclamations are read allowed during city meetings, and choosing which ones are heard is also up to the mayor's discretion. As a matter of policy, Blad said he issues proclamations only when a local representative is available and when he's had the opportunity to learn about the related event or cause in advance.
"This is quite frankly ridiculous that a City Council member would be fired up about a proclamation," Blad said.
Nonetheless, the largely symbolic gesture triggered several calls and emails — mostly from skeptics of the day of remembrance. Blad believes the opponents didn't carefully read the proclamation to learn that it dealt with gun safety rather than gun control. He said most of the locals who voiced concerns were willing to listen to his reasoning and were open minded.
Greg Pruett, a Caldwell man who was raised in Pocatello, remains unconvinced that the proclamation was innocuous. Pruett, who authored the June 1 posting "Pocatello REPUBLICAN mayor teams up with gun grabbers" in a forum called Northwest Gun News, referenced national websites showing the wear-orange movement is affiliated with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg, who is a wealthy businessman, was also a Democratic candidate for president.
"These groups are not just promoting the safe handling of firearms. They promote policies that fly in the face of the Second Amendment," Pruett said. "These groups have fought against every pro-gun measure we've tried to submit at the capitol.
"Once they've done a proclamation, they work on, 'Here's how we can prevent it,' and the way we can prevent it is by implementing policies that go against the Second Amendment."