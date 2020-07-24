POCATELLO — Mayor Brian Blad signed a proclamation Friday urging residents to wear face masks in public and announced face masks will be mandatory for city workers and for anyone visiting municipal buildings, using public transportation or participating in city activities.
During a morning press conference at City Hall, Blad explained the proclamation is intended to serve as a "bridge" until the City Council hosts a special meeting on Aug. 6 to further discuss face masks.
"I would hope that (the proclamation) would change some behaviors," Blad said, adding that the proclamation represents a show of solidarity with Southeastern Idaho Public Health. "Most importantly, I want people to understand where I stand personally — that it's important to wear a mask."
The mask mandate affecting city staff, facilities and activities will be effective on Monday. Exceptions will be granted for city activities that are hosted outside — unless it's not possible for participants to maintain at least 6 feet of space from one another — and for guests using the city's aquatic center.
The city will also be requiring masks to be worn by people riding its public transportation. Blad explained capacity at the aquatic center has been limited to 300 people to provide ample room for social distancing, but running the pool nonetheless makes him nervous.
Blad said COVID-19 cases have "shot straight up" during the past three weeks, prompting Gov. Brad Little to announce Thursday that he's keeping the state at Stage 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan, and that he's asking local governments to lead their own responses to the pandemic.
"There's definitely a need to do something," Blad said. "Nothing isn't working right now."
On July 9, the council voted 5-1 against taking action at the time on an ordinance that would have mandated the wearing of masks in public within the city to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The council called the forthcoming special meeting to vote on a resolution that will be similar to the mayor's proclamation, making its own endorsement for wearing masks.
However, Blad wouldn't rule out the possibility that the city may also take action on an ordinance requiring masks at that meeting. He's hopeful that the proclamation will serve as an effective wake-up call in the mean time and avoid the need for such a mandate.
"We would like people to comply without having any kind of ordinance," Blad said. "We don't want to put the people and the police department and the city at odds."
Following the council's decision against voting on a mask mandate earlier in the month, Blad said city staff were inundated with abusive comments from people on both sides of the issue. He's asking the public not to vent their frustrations against city staff but rather to contact him. He vows to return phone calls and emails.
"That is a thing the community has been split in half on," Blad said. "I have my own friends who have expressed their concerns and they are on both sides of this. There is no right answer for everybody out there.'
Blad's proclamation describes mask wearing as "an incredibly simple step individuals can take to protect themselves, their family, their friends and Pocatello's economy."
He's spoken with officials from Portneuf Medical Center, Bingham Memorial Hospital and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and they've told him they haven't reached capacity for patients but are starting to push their limits.
"It's not just COVID-related but its's other issues that are happening. We are going to enter the flu season," Blad said.
Councilwoman Lind Leeuwrik said she supports wearing masks as a "small, easy thing we can all do to take care of each other."
Leeuwrik said she supported taking no action on masks on July 9 because the ordinance didn't have the necessary council support at the time and she wished to keep the discussion on the table for another day.
"I hope this proclamation will get more people to realize the need to do it and maybe we get to the point where we don't have to do a mandate, but if our numbers don't come down we have to do something," Leeuwrik said.