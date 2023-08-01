Pocatello budget meeting hearing

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and the City Council discuss a proposed 11.4 percent annual pay increase for council members and the mayor during a July budget development hearing at City Hall.

 Screenshot of Pocatello Community Media YouTube

POCATELLO — Salary increases of more than 11 percent for the mayor of Pocatello and the City Council will likely take center stage during a Thursday public hearing on the city’s proposed budget and fees for fiscal year 2024.

The pay increases are among a number of proposals that local residents can provide public comment on during the budget hearing set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at City Hall. The council will need to give the city's fiscal 2024 budget final approval by the end of the month. 

