POCATELLO — Salary increases of more than 11 percent for the mayor of Pocatello and the City Council will likely take center stage during a Thursday public hearing on the city’s proposed budget and fees for fiscal year 2024.
The pay increases are among a number of proposals that local residents can provide public comment on during the budget hearing set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at City Hall. The council will need to give the city's fiscal 2024 budget final approval by the end of the month.
According to recent budgetary discussions among Mayor Brian Blad, the City Council and other city officials, the fiscal year 2024 budget includes an 11.4 percent increase in pay for the mayor and City Council and a subsequent increase of 2 percent each year for the following four years. This would equate to a nearly 20 percent pay hike for the mayor and council over the next five years if the budget is approved by the council.
Blad is currently paid around $86,000 annually while City Council members are each paid approximately $13,000 annually.
The last time the Pocatello City Council voted to increase mayoral and City Council pay was in 2019, with the effects of the increase taking effect in January 2020. Since then, other city employees have received annual increases in pay, in addition to pay-grade step increases, of 11.4 percent. The current proposal for the increases in pay for the mayor and City Council was intended to compensate both in the amount that matches what other city employees have received since the mayor and City Council last received raises.
When reached for comment for this article, City Council members Rick Cheatum, Scott Marchand and Brent Nichols each said they were supportive of the increase in pay for the mayor’s position but were not ready to support raises for City Council members.
“I support the increase in the mayor’s salary,” Nichols said via email. “The mayor’s pay should be more in line with what other mayors across the state are being paid. Regarding council members' salaries, I recognize the pay is lower than it should be, but I believe we could look at council salaries again in the future.”
Cheatum added, “The mayor’s job is a full-time position. I think that the person who holds that seat should be included in the salaries of every other employee of the city as far as increases go. City Council members, however, don’t do this full-time. We don’t do this for the money. We’re making a little over $13,000 per year plus benefits and I think that works. I don’t think increasing City Council salaries will attract anyone else to run for City Council, nor will it prevent anyone from running. I will not vote to increase City Council salaries.”
Marchand said, “The mayor position for the city of Pocatello is underpaid no matter how you look at it. There are mayors of comparable cities that make much more than our mayor makes right now. I think that whoever the mayor is for this city needs to be paid for the work the job requires and our mayor's salary certainly doesn’t do that.”
Council members Josh Mansfield and Corey Mangum said they were both supportive of increasing the pay for the mayor and City Council.
Mansfield said part of the reason he supports City Council raises is centered on the idea that the increase in pay could serve as a means of attracting younger local residents to seek out council positions.
“I think it’s important to provide our elected officials with an amount of compensation that makes it possible for the average person to run for office,” Mansfield said. “I don’t want it to be just the case that someone who is retired or owns their own business are the only people who can run for office. For somebody who has to step away from work for 10 to 15 hours a week in order to serve as an elected official for the City Council, I think it's necessary to increase the compensation to try and make the office as accessible as possible to everybody in town who wants to run.”
Mangum added, “I think it’s important that we have people in these positions that are qualified to do the job. Not that anybody who is currently serving lacks the qualities, but I think that in order to draw a qualified group of people to these positions, the correct dollar amount is warranted. I don’t know what specifically that dollar amount is, but I do think people need to be compensated fairly.”
Council member Linda Leeuwrik was not available for comment for this article.
According to a recent analysis from Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., a local grassroots organization that focuses on improving government accountability and encouraging civic engagement, Pocatello is the sixth largest city in Idaho by population and currently has the fourth highest paid mayor and City Council.
In a statement provided to the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday, P.A.G.E. took issue with the City Council's proposed raises for itself and the mayor.
“The fiscal year 2024 Pocatello budget, once again, includes large spending increases while ignoring any effort toward cost savings that might demonstrate public partnership and (the City Council's) acknowledgment of the economic burdens and inflation faced by many in our community,” P.A.G.E. stated. “Instead, their spending focus includes generous 11.4 percent council-approved pay raises for both themselves and the mayor without any discussions about why those raises are justified or merited.”
The P.A.G.E. statement continued, “As elected officials, council and mayor salaries should be tied to performance metrics that measure the success of this council in creating an environment that grows industry and eases the property tax burden on homeowners.”
Blad declined to comment on the proposal to increase his pay, citing a conflict of interest considering he would benefit from a pay increase. He did say he would support an increase to the salaries of City Council members.
“I would absolutely support it,” Blad said about the City Council raise proposal. “The City Council does an awful lot of work and they don't get a whole lot of pay. In fact, they're part-time and most of the people who decide to serve on the City Council end up actually losing money. What I would really like to see is for it to at least be worth enough for people to be able to consider running for council that have good ideas for our city but they can't afford it because they're raising families and they're extremely busy in their own jobs and life.”
Aside from the proposed increases in pay for City Council members and the mayor, the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 includes a $1 million revenue subsidy to SkyWest in relation to the ongoing effort to maintain commercial flights at Pocatello Regional Airport.
One item of the proposed budget that P.A.G.E. described as a positive note for Gate City taxpayers is a reserve surplus in the city’s sanitation department that has allowed for a proposal to forgo a 3 percent increase in sanitation fees. Instead of passing the 3 percent rate increase onto taxpayers, the city has proposed covering the one-time increase with reserve dollars.
P.A.G.E. said it was difficult tracking the many changes and what it described as discrepancies in the city’s budget-building process this year, noting that some of the calculations provided to the public during the process sometimes didn't match what was disseminated among the City Council and department heads.
“Concerning, too, are questionable revenue projection increases, a lack of formal motions directing the budget-build, and, specifically, a $1 million transfer from the general fund reserves to the capital expenditures fund without a formal motion or any specific projects tied to that spending authority,” P.A.G.E. said in its statement to the Journal. “Continual refusal by the City Council and the mayor to allow public comment reflects upon their non-responsiveness to the public. P.A.G.E. can attest that our emails to council continue to go unanswered including one with a question about how the city inexplicably grew their excess general fund reserves by $3 million to $4 million since last year. Elected officials committed to transparency must be able to answer such financial questions.”
Blad said he wholeheartedly disagrees with P.A.G.E.’s assertion that the budgetary process was difficult to follow.
“Every year we have late changes and every year we make sure to get it right before we move forward,” Blad said. “The City Council understood the process and whenever there was a wrong number or incorrect amount we made sure to provide them with the correct information they needed to make informed decisions. I actually think this was one of the smoother budget processes. We had a lot of disagreements, but the council worked well together to put a great budget together.”
Blad continued, “I honestly think the City Council and city staff came together and worked hard to implement some things in this budget that we have not had money for in the past. We are going to see some great things happen within this budget — like a slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex or some new pickleball courts. I’m proud of the work everyone put into making this budget and we look forward to getting feedback from the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.