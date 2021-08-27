Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad announced Friday he's running for reelection.
Blad announced his bid for mayor in front of a crowd of about 100 supporters on Friday evening at the downtown pavilion in Pocatello. The mayor said he never considered not running for reelection.
"It's very humbling to be the man who represents Pocatello the way I've been able to for the last 12 years, and it would mean the world to me to be able to continue representing Pocatello," he said. "We're doing everything right right now and I would hate to step out of that and see that go away."
Blad was first elected in 2009 and is serving his third four-year term.
He will be running against Chris Stevens, a retired school principal who currently serves on the Pocatello City Council. Stevens was the first publicly announced candidate in this year’s race for Pocatello mayor.
No other candidates have announced that they're running for mayor, though Blad said he is aware of applications that have been submitted. The mayor declined to disclose who has filed for candidacy.
The election, in which city residents will vote for mayor and City Council seats 4, 5 and 6, is set for Nov. 2, 2021.