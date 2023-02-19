POCATELLO — When Terry Jacobsen of Pocatello first began working at the Idaho Transportation Department in 1958, Alaska and Hawaii had yet to become the 49th and 50th states.
It’d be 11 years until the first men would walk on the moon and 17 years until Microsoft would be founded in a small garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
More than six decades later Jacobsen, now age 84, has only recently hung up his hard hat and retired — but not before breaking the record for being the longest-serving public employee for the State of Idaho back in 2018 and raising the record to a grand total of 64 years of service when he retired this past November.
“The guy that retired him was very, very proud,” said Christy Kiggins, one of Jacobsen’s two daughters. “He said we’ll never see someone that will work this many years again, and you’re not going to see his type of work ethic in the world again.”
Jacobsen, who was born in St. Anthony in 1938 and began working at ITD at the age of 20, spent a great deal of his time testing soil, concrete and gravel samples to help build functional roads as a lab technician. He was involved with the construction of Interstate 15 between Chubbuck and Fort Hall in the late '50s, and in 1961 joined the National Guard and served up until 1969.
Starting in 1984 he could be found within the concrete laboratory of ITD District 5 — a lab that was renamed in his honor in 2018. He juggled numbers in his head and jotted down long-form mathematical equations in his many notebooks as part of the job.
When computers became available to the public and began replacing notebooks, Jacobsen adapted to the change but still leaned toward using long-form math on paper, explained his other daughter Mary Jacobsen.
“He was kind of known as a human computer,” Mary explained. “People would joke and say, ‘Well, we’d double check with the computers but everything Terry does longhand and manually is perfect.’”
Another quality that Jacobsen is well known for is his dedication to hard work. Both Mary and Kiggins explained how he rarely took time off — four days to visit his sister in Hammett and a week to go to Hawaii during Mary’s wedding being notable exceptions — and would even donate his vacation time to others.
“No matter what, our dad always went to work,” said Kiggins. “He had a boss who would actually call us and say, ‘Do you think you could talk your dad into taking some time off at work? Because he’s going to lose his vacation time.’ It was built up so high.”
There have even been instances when they’ve encountered strangers who know of Jacobsen. A few years back he broke his hip and when Mary went to visit him at a rehab center, she had to get swabbed for COVID-19 by a member of the National Guard.
“The gentleman was this guy in fatigues and he said, ‘Oh, you’re here to see Terry Jacobsen. Are you his daughter?... We all knew your dad at the state offices… because if anyone ever complained about the heat or the cold or having to walk certain distances, we’d say why don’t you talk to Terry if you need a lesson in not complaining,'” Mary explained. “He was kind of famous out there for being steadfast. It was cool because this random National Guardsman taking my COVID test knew my dad’s contribution and that he was a big deal.”
Brian Poole, who worked with Jacobsen over the years at ITD, said Jacobsen was on the quiet side but also had certain stories he’d often tell that he found humorous.
“One (story) that was always kind of fun that showed the human nature of a state employee, was him and a bunch of guys were out surveying and two of the guys he was working with were having a disagreement and it ended up in a fistfight,” said Poole. “They got into it just as a contractor was coming by and he rolled down his window and said, ‘Looks like the state guys are getting their exercise in.’ That was always a funny story Terry would tell.”
Jacobsen was also an avid reader. He’d read many newspapers from local papers like the Idaho State Journal to more national ones such as The New York Times, and he’d craft letters to the editors about mathematical and theological debates.
“He is super humble,” said Mary. “No one would have known he had done that.”
For his dedication to his work at ITD, in 2018 then-Gov. C.L “Butch” Otter proclaimed July 24 as “Terry Jacobsen Day,” which was the day that Jacobsen began his career at ITD.
Now, Jacobsen is enjoying his down time at a local assisted living center where he has his own coffee pot and watches Westerns like "The Rifleman" and "Gunsmoke" on MeTV. Every few months Mary will fly in from California to join her dad and other family members at his favorite eatery, Oliver’s, for pancakes and eggs.
Though he no longer walks the halls at the District 5 office, Jacobsen has left a positive influence at ITD and beyond.
“When we went to his work you could see how much everyone there admired my dad and how revered he was,” Mary said. “And right before he retired it was like people came out of their offices into the hallway almost like a parade when he was coming down, and you could hear them whispering and hugging him. He knew everyone’s name and it was like he was being honored. He’s so quiet and so modest, but it was pretty cool seeing all that.”
“No matter what, he would always go to work,” said Christy. “He taught us our work ethic. My sister and I work really hard at our jobs. I work at the hospital and I get a similar thing where people will always ask ‘Are you going to take time off?' He set a good example for us.”
