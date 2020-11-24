POCATELLO — A rehabilitation program will determine how much if any of a seven year prison sentence will be served by a Pocatello man convicted of stabbing another man at an apartment complex near Idaho State University, according to court records.
Zackery William Standridge, 21, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery in September and was sentenced last week. An additional felony charge for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime filed against Standridge in connection to the April 12 stabbing was dismissed, pursuant to a plea agreement he reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.
During the Nov. 16 sentencing hearing, Judge Robert C. Naftz granted Standridge a retained jurisdiction, a judicial term often referred to as a “rider,” which requires Standridge to undergo a rehabilitation program while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction for up to one year. If Standridge is successful in the program, he could go back before a judge and ask to serve the rest of his sentence out of custody on probation.
Naftz sentenced Standridge to seven years in prison, with two of those years fixed. But how Standridge does in the rider program will likely determine how much of that prison time is served.
Standridge was charged with aggravated battery following the April 12 incident, which began to unfold around 5:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Heights Apartments in the 300 block of North 15th Avenue, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal in April.
Both Standridge and the man he stabbed lived in the apartment complex, police said. The man who Standridge stabbed told police that the attack was completely random and unprovoked.
Standridge had told police that the man he stabbed had first pushed him into a wall, where he hit his head and blacked out, police said.
Standridge said when he woke up he had a knife in his right hand and the man he stabbed was yelling at him, according to police.
Officers located the knife used in the attack in Standridge’s pocket when they confronted him shortly after the stabbing.
Standridge was subsequently arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery and the felony weapons enhancement.
He originally faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.