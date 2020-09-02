POCATELLO — A local man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony domestic violence charges this week after authorities say he punched a woman in the face several times before attempting to strangle her.
Stephen Paul Palmer, 51, of Pocatello, was arraigned in district court during a remote hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday, court records say. Palmer pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery resulting in a traumatic injury and one count of felony attempted strangulation during the hearing, according to court records.
The charges against Palmer stem from a June 24 incident that occurred at a South Grant Avenue home Palmer had been sharing with the alleged victim since January, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
Police were dispatched to the South Grant Avenue home around 2:20 a.m. on June 24 after a neighbor with his home window open heard a woman screaming, police said. Upon arriving at the residence, police came into contact with the alleged victim who had a blackened and swollen left eye and moved around stiffly with a limp, according to police.
The woman told police that she and Palmer had been in a romantic relationship and living together since January. After recently learning that Palmer was polyamorous and lying about ongoing relationships with other women, the two began verbally arguing, police said.
After Palmer told the alleged victim he didn’t care about her or her dog, the woman attempted to leave the residence but Palmer was blocking her path, police said. The woman told police that she pushed Palmer to get past him and entered the attached garage with plans to leave the residence.
That’s when Palmer grabbed the woman from behind and pushed her down onto the concrete floor of the garage, said police, adding that the woman landed on her hands and knees and her cell phone went flying from her hands. Palmer then allegedly began punching her in the shoulders, back of the head and side of the face from behind.
Palmer allegedly flipped the woman over and continued punching her in the face until she pushed over his motorcycle parked in the garage. As Palmer went to upright the motorcycle, the woman fled out into the street and began screaming for help, police said. The woman’s neighbor saw her leave the garage and was already on the phone with Pocatello Police dispatch at that time, police said.
Afraid that Palmer would lock her out of the garage, which is where both her car and keys were located, the woman reentered the garage, police said. That’s when Palmer allegedly tripped her to the ground again, began punching her in the face several times and then started strangling her with his hands. The pair continued to wrestle on the ground and Palmer contorted her body in a way in which her own knee was pressed tightly against her throat, effectively strangling her again, police said.
“(The alleged victim) said she could not breathe and was afraid Palmer was going to kill her,” Pocatello police wrote in their report.
The woman kicked and struck Palmer several times in order to free herself, at which point she located her cell phone and retreated back into the residence where she locked the doors and windows and waited for police to arrive.
Palmer was located on the property hiding near a woodpile and was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, police said. After making an initial court appearance around 1:30 p.m. on June 24, about 12 hours after the alleged incident, 6th District Judge David A. Hooste ordered Palmer be released from jail on his own recognizance.
In all, the woman sustained two blackened and swollen eyes, a jammed and swollen pinky finger, an abrasion to her left knee, redness on her upper chest and neck, bruising and redness to both shoulders and her upper back, a scraped left forearm and significant pain in her tailbone, hips and head, police said.
Palmer is scheduled to take his case to trial on Dec. 8.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Palmer faces up to 25 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.