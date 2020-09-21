On Saturday, September 20, at approximately 10:18 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on I-15, near Devil Creek Reservoir, north of Malad City.
Andrew Delacruz, 24, of Pocatello, was involved in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway. He then climbed up a hill to I-15, where he attempted to flag down traffic.
Chad Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was driving northbound on I-15 at milepost 21 in a 2009 Ford Flex, when his vehicle struck Delacruz in the middle of the lanes. Delacruz succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Miller and his two passengers were not transported.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.