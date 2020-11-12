POCATELLO — A local man is facing up to two decades in prison after police say he broke into a couple’s apartment on Sunday, stabbed a man multiple times and threatened a woman with a knife.
Tristan Tamez, 23, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felonies, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following the incident, which began to unfold around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pocatello police received a report from a woman that a verbal disturbance was occurring inside a nearby apartment on the 700 block of Franklin Avenue in Pocatello, police said. Upon arrival, police observed the front door to the apartment had been broken off its hinges and blood on the lower half of the door, according to police.
Two occupants of the home, a man and a woman, told police that Tamez broke into the apartment and attacked them, police said. After kicking the door several times until it broke off the hinges, Tamez allegedly attempted to attack the woman, causing the man to restrain him, police said.
Tamez is accused of then stabbing the man several times, said police, adding that they observed stab wounds to the man’s stomach and triceps.
The man then told Tamez to leave the apartment and he complied, police said.
Pocatello police officers then went over to Tamez’s apartment to interview him and his girlfriend. Tamez’s girlfriend told officers Tamez had admitted to hurting the victim, though she did not see Tamez with the knife when he returned to the apartment, police said. The girlfriend did notice some blood on his back, however.
Tamez told police he had a pocket knife in his right hand down at his side when the man put him in a chokehold after he broke down the apartment door with his shoulder. During the altercation, Tamez said the man did get cut and that he elbowed him to get him away, according to police.
Tamez was charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Tamez appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which the judge put in place a no-contact order between Tamez and the two victims and set Tamez’s bond at $25,000. Tamez posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail that same day.
Tamez is due back in court on Nov. 17 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Tamez faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.