POCATELLO — A 29-year-old Pocatello man is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in Bannock County.
Brian W. Bullock has been charged with two counts of grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each grand theft charge and up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the drug possession charge.
Pocatello police say they arrested Bullock while responding to a report of people trespassing at a vacant trailer on July 25. He was wanted on warrants and allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession at that time.
Police believe Bullock also stole a driver’s license, social security card and money orders from an apartment on the 300 block of West Maple Street, which led to the grand theft charges.
In addition to the felony charges, Bullock is also facing several misdemeanor counts for other incidents that allegedly occurred on July 25: possession of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia or possession of it with the intent to use it, giving false information to officers and resisting or obstructing officers. He’s also facing an infraction for trespassing.
Bullock was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.