POCATELLO — A 42-year-old Pocatello man is facing drug charges.
Jacob L. Matlock, Sr., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, as well as use of drug paraphernalia or possession with the intent to use it, a misdemeanor, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred at a residence on the 1000 block of Holman Avenue on May 18.
According to court records, probation officers went to the house to check on Matlock and in the process, ended up finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, resulting in Matlock’s arrest.
He was still being held in the Bannock County Jail as of 1 p.m. on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 regarding the felony charge, and a pre-trial conference is set to take place on May 27 regarding the misdemeanor charge, according to court records.
If convicted, Matlock faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the felony charge, and up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor charge.