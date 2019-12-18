POCATELLO — A 45-year-old Pocatello man is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of two females in a dressing room.
Michael K. Pilgrim has been charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by installing or permitting the use of an imaging device without mutual consent, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for Dec. 31.
Pocatello police say the incident took place at Fred Meyer on Dec. 12.
Pilgrim allegedly used his cellphone to take photos underneath the dressing room door. The females in the dressing room saw him and confronted him, police said, adding that he quickly left the store.
Police say they were able to identify Pilgrim through video surveillance at the store and the victims’ accounts.